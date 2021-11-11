A Texas A&M student has died from injuries sustained at Astroworld, bringing the death toll to 9

Bharti Shahani, a 22-year-old Texas A&M student injured during Astroworld last week, died Wednesday of injuries sustained at the festival, her family confirmed on Thursday.

Shahani was on a ventilator with no sign of brain activity after a crowd rushed the stage during last week’s festival. Eight others died and 25 were hospitalized, including Shahani. A 9-year-old boy is currently in a medically induced coma.

“She was like (an) angel for us,” her father Sunny Shahani said during a Thursday news briefing. “I don’t want somebody else’s daughter to go like this.”

Bharti Shahani attended the show with her sister, Namrata, and her cousin, Mohit. The three were separated from each other after the crowd surge began after 9 p.m. Friday.

“She was always looking out for me,” Namrata Shahani said. “The last thing she said to me was, ‘are you OK?'”

That’s when police say the crowd began to rush toward the stage during Travis Scott’s set, and Bharti Shahani was injured in the ensuing chaos. She was brought to Houston Methodist Hospital after the concert, where she remained on a ventilator through Wednesday. She had shown no sign of brain activity after a loss of oxygen, her family said.

The Shahani family previously filed a complaint against festival organizers in Harris County District Court, as well as against rapper Travis Scott and others. That case has since been non-suited, and the family has switched attorneys.

Lawyers for the family declined to discuss any future lawsuit on Thursday.

“This was 100% avoidable,” said Mohit Bellani. “This was an act of pure, pure brutality.”

More than 70 lawsuits have been filed since Friday’s tragedy.

Paul DeBenedetto contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

