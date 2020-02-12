Dani MatiasMorning Edition Producer and Host
Dani Matias is a producer and host for KUT's Morning Edition. Before moving to Austin, she wrote breaking news for NPR and witnessed the Jonas Brothers’ Tiny Desk Concert in Washington, D.C.
In addition to interning at KUT, the Texas Standard, KERA and WAMU, Dani took part in NPR’s Next Generation Radio Project.
A Fort Worth native, she graduated from The University of Texas at Austin and is bilingual in Spanish. Dani’s two favorite things are her cat, Flacko, and her mother’s cooking.
