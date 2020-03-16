Teresa Frontado

Teresa Elena Frontado specializes in helping newsrooms navigate the complexities of digital transitions and audience engagement while incorporating new platforms and technology into their workflows.

She has more than 20 years of experience working for media organizations in the United States and Latin America, including WLRN South Florida Public Media, CBS Miami, Univision Network, El Nuevo Herald, El Nacional (Venezuela) and El Universal (Venezuela).

Teresa obtained her journalism degree from the Universidad Católica Andrés Bello in Caracas, Venezuela, and has two Master’s degrees: one from the Fletcher School at Tufts University and another one from the University of Miami.

She was a New York Times Fellow at the Maynard Institute for Leadership at Harvard University as well as a Knight-Wallace Fellow at the University of Michigan (Class of 2016), where she conducted research on social media strategies for legacy media.

Teresa speaks four languages (Spanish, English, French and Portuguese) and is an avid reader.