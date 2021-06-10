Former Austin Council Member Ellen Troxclair To Run For Texas Senate

Former Austin City Council Member Ellen Troxclair is running for the Texas Senate.

Troxclair, who was the lone conservative on the dais when she left office in 2018, announced Wednesday her candidacy for Texas Senate District 24. It encompasses western Travis County and a large portion of the Hill Country.

“With the Biden Administration doing everything it can to force its radical leftist agenda through executive orders and acts of Congress, Texas needs proven, conservative fighters to hold the line at the state level,” said Troxclair in a news release Wednesday.

State Sen. Dawn Buckingham, a Lakeway Republican, currently represents District 24. She said earlier this week she's not seeking reelection to make a run for land commissioner.

Troxclair is the first candidate to announce her run for Buckingham's seat. She was elected in 2014 to be the first council member to represent Southwest Austin's District 8 after the city moved to a 10-district, geographically representative council structure.

Austin Council Member Paige Ellis currently represents District 8.