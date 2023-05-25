Texas House committee moves to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton

A Texas House panel adopted articles of impeachment against Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday afternoon.

The decision by the House General Investigating Committee comes a day after the panel heard from investigators who shared a long list of Paxton’s alleged illegal acts aimed at protecting a political donor.

Chairman Andrew Murr, R-Junction, didn’t elaborate on the decision, telling reporters he would talk more at a later time.

On Wednesday morning, four House-hired investigators revealed they uncovered evidence of multiple violations of the law and Paxton’s oath of office, including abuse of official capacity, misuse of official information, and retaliation and official oppression.

Many of the allegations were previously known, but this was the first time they were discussed publicly and in such detail.

Paxton has vehemently denied the allegations.

Before Thursday's hearing, Paxton’s chief of general litigation told reporters the investigation was “illegal.”

“Any discussion of impeachment is completely foreclosed by Texas law,” Chris Hilton said. “Any proposed impeachment can only be about conduct since the most recent election — the voters have spoken, they want Ken Paxton.”

But Texas law says only that public officials cannot be impeached “for acts committed before election to office,” and it’s not specific about which election applies.

The panel’s decision comes as part of a months-long investigation into Paxton’s settlement of a lawsuit brought by four employees-turned-whistleblowers, who were fired in 2020 after making accusations about the Republican’s misdeeds and reporting them.

Most of the alleged illegal acts relate to Austin real estate investor Nate Paul, who made a $25,000 contribution to Paxton's campaign. Paul was being investigated by the FBI, and investigators say Paxton tried to use his office to intervene in the case.

Hilton showed up to the committee hearing Thursday and tried unsuccessfully to sign up to testify.

According to House rules, no public or agency testimony may be taken during a formal meeting.

In an interview with reporters, Hilton also accused the committee of not inviting Paxton or the attorney general’s office to participate in the investigation.

When asked by reporters where Paxton was, Hilton said, “I’m not going to speak for the attorney general. … I’m not going to speak about his personal whereabouts.”

Hilton abruptly left shortly after. A man in plainclothes blocked reporters from following him.

The House General Investigating Committee’s decision to adopt articles of impeachment now moves to the floor of the House for the consideration of the full chamber.

It’s unclear when that will happen. The final day of the legislative session is Monday.

State Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburg, told The Texas Newsroom there’s enough evidence to impeach Paxton.

“I will tell you that after hearing the amount of evidence that they heard that we’d be derelict in our duty to not do it,” said Canales, who attended the hearing.

This is a developing story.