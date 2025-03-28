Liberty Hill ISD superintendent chosen to be next Williamson County judge

The Williamson County Commissioners Court has chosen Liberty Hill ISD Superintendent Steven Snell to serve as county judge. His appointment was approved in a 3-1 vote during a special session of the court on Thursday.

The selection comes a little more than two weeks after former County Judge Bill Gravell resigned to take a job with the Trump administration.

Now that he's been selected, Snell will serve as Williamson County judge until the next general election in November 2026.

"The choice has gotta carry us into the future, and it's coming at us hard and fast," said Precinct 1 Commissioner Terry Cook during Thursday's meeting. "I think Steven Snell is ready to take us there."

According to local government code, if the office of county judge is vacant, the county's commissioners must select a person to serve as judge until the next general election.

"The entire court was dedicated to promptly selecting a highly qualified candidate who could hit the ground running as we are in a crucial time in our budget season," Precinct 3 Commissioner Valerie Covey said in a statement.

Snell is a resident of Leander, and holds both bachelor's and master’s degrees from Texas Tech University.

He has spent the past six years as superintendent for Liberty Hill ISD.

There, he oversaw two successful bond elections with construction projects totaling more than $1 billion, according to Williamson County officials. The fast-growing district experienced a 126% increase in enrollment during his tenure.

Snell also previously served as superintendent for Spring Hill ISD and as an assistant superintendent for Hutto ISD.

While serving as superintendent, Snell also worked with the Liberty Hill Economic Development Council and Liberty Hill ISD Education Foundation board.

Snell said he intends to step down at Liberty Hill ISD's next school board meeting on April 7.

"We'll discuss [the] transition there, and I'll be in close contact with the county commissioners on when is a good time to get sworn in and start full time with the county," he said.

In the meantime, though, Snell said, he's looking forward to meeting other local officials and county employees to learn more about the needs of the county, especially as it navigates its budget season.

"I'm very excited for the new opportunity and to serve and help," he said. "I have 31 years — a lifetime of service and [a] lifetime of purpose, working for kids and the community, and now I get to expand that reach to the greater good of everyone in Williamson County."