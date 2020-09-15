Across Age, Class And Politics, Susan Burneson Found A Friendship That Lasted Decades.

By 46 minutes ago
  • Courtesy of Susan Burneson

Age, class and politics can be big barriers to people seeing eye to eye. But Susan Burneson moved past those obstacles to form a friendship that began with genealogy.

Susan told her story for our Common Ground project, where we asked people to write about their experiences overcoming differences with others.

Working with the Austin Public Library and The Library Foundation, we collected the submissions and helped writers shape their stories into pieces to read for the radio.

Susan wrote about a friendship that ended up lasting for decades.

Read Susan's story below:

Looking back, I’m as amazed as anyone.

The project was simple enough. Several mornings a week, I helped a longtime Austinite research her ancestors. What’s amazing is that we worked together 21 years.

Not long before we started, I told my husband, “I want to do genealogy for a unique Austin family, and I want to design books.” I didn’t know how. I did have journalism and design experience and had researched my family.

Then I met Coleen. Her stately home was filled with Scottish artwork. Men in kilts, children playing, and soldiers at war. Coleen, in her late 70s, was direct: “I want to find my Grant ancestors who emigrated from Scotland. Can you help me?” I accepted the challenge.

We had our differences – age, social status, politics. Our ancestors fought on opposite sides in the Civil War. She had a PC but didn’t use it. I loved Macs and was excited that genealogy was becoming easier online.

Over time, we found plenty of common ground. It helped that we both loved family stories, music and mystery. And, we loved to laugh.

She greeted me warmly at her front door with “Come in the house!” As I left, she’d say a little wistfully, “Are you gone?” Like something you’d say to dear friends or family.

Well into her late 90s, Coleen remained true to the Grant clan motto, “Stand Fast.” We never stopped searching for her Scottish ancestors. Along the way, we found many others.

Together we created four books about her family. She and I researched and wrote. I edited and designed the books. We made sure copies ended up with family members, friends, and libraries we knew would treasure them.

Our collaboration shouldn’t have been a surprise. Coleen and her husband had founded a singing group with friends in their 60s and older. It lasted 26 years. Members with opposing political views often had lively discussions. Still, they all loved singing together. Their passion and harmony uplifted me.

Last December, Coleen and I visited one last time. For several months, she hadn’t been able to go out for lunch – something she and her husband loved to do. I often joined them.

That December day, we shared a lively conversation about music, books, Christmas and bluebonnets. As she left, she said, “Let’s go out to lunch soon!” I answered, as always, “Yes, let’s do it!”

A week later, Coleen died. Before her funeral, I listened to “The Parting Glass,” a Scottish song for friends who are taking their leave. I thought how gracefully Coleen moved through life. She found common ground with me and so many others. She felt close by - especially when I heard these words:

“So fill to me the parting glass, and drink a health whate’er befall, and gently rise and softly call, ‘Good night and joy be to you all.’”

Tags: 
Common Ground

Related Content

Time Can Pull Us Apart. Laraine Kentridge Lasdon Found The Pandemic Helped Bridge That Distance.

By Aug 25, 2020
Laraine Kentridge Lasdon in her backyard.
Michael Minasi / KUT

Time can be the thing that pulls people apart. Especially now, it seems like it's easy to lose track of how long it has been since you called that friend of yours to check in. 

Laraine Kentridge Lasdon found that the pandemic helped her cross that divide. 

Ena Ganguly Stopped For Chocolate. She Found An Unexpected Kindness From A Stranger.

By Aug 18, 2020
A woman with a black top stands in front of some trees in the background.
Michael Minasi / KUT

Chocolate can bring people together — as Ena Ganguly found when she stopped at a store in her hometown.

Earlier this year, we put out a call for your stories about overcoming differences — true stories about finding common ground.

3 Months With The In-Laws. How Bad Could It Be? It Turned Out To Be A Bridge For Danielle Patterson.

By Aug 11, 2020
A pregnant woman in a navy blue dress stands in front of a picket fence, with one hand on her belly.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

There's something about working hard alongside someone else that brings us closer together. That's what Danielle Patterson discovered when she spent a day sweating in the sun with an unexpected partner. 

Earlier this year, we put out a call for your stories about overcoming differences — true stories about finding common ground.

An 'Act Of Kindness ... I Never Forgot': Zenobia Orimoloye On Moving To Texas As A Black Woman

By Aug 4, 2020
Zenobia Orimoloye outside her home.
Michael Minasi / KUT

Doing a small kindness for someone in need might seem like a simple thing, but it can leave an impression that lasts decades.

That's what happened for Zenobia Orimoloye in the early 1990s, shortly after she moved to Austin. 

Earlier this year, we put out a call for your stories about overcoming differences — true stories about finding common ground.