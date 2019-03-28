Amazon Says It's Bringing 800 More Jobs To Austin

Amazon plans on expanding its presence in Austin. The tech giant announced this morning it will open up 800 new jobs in engineering, research and cloud computing.

In a press release, the company said it will also expand its presence at the Domain in North Austin to accommodate the new hires, building a 145,000-square-foot office that it plans to open next year.

"With a strong pool of technical talent in Austin and a dynamic quality of life, we are excited to continue to expand and create more opportunity in this vibrant city," said Terry Leeper, general manager of Amazon’s Austin operations.

All told, Amazon has roughly 7,000 employees in the Austin area, including those at Whole Foods, which Amazon acquired in 2016. The company says it's created 22,000 jobs in Texas since 2011.

Gov. Greg Abbott praised the announcement in a joint statement with Amazon.

“With today’s announcement and continued investment in the technology sector, Texas will continue to chart a path toward greater economic prosperity," he said.

The new jobs build on the 1,000 jobs Amazon says it's created in the last four years.