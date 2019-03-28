Amazon Says It's Bringing 800 More Jobs To Austin

By 4 minutes ago

Amazon plans on expanding its presence in Austin. The tech giant announced this morning it will open up 800 new jobs in engineering, research and cloud computing.

In a press release, the company said it will also expand its presence at the Domain in North Austin to accommodate the new hires, building a 145,000-square-foot office that it plans to open next year.

"With a strong pool of technical talent in Austin and a dynamic quality of life, we are excited to continue to expand and create more opportunity in this vibrant city," said Terry Leeper, general manager of Amazon’s Austin operations.

All told, Amazon has roughly 7,000 employees in the Austin area, including those at Whole Foods, which Amazon acquired in 2016. The company says it's created 22,000 jobs in Texas since 2011.

Gov. Greg Abbott praised the announcement in a joint statement with Amazon.

“With today’s announcement and continued investment in the technology sector, Texas will continue to chart a path toward greater economic prosperity," he said.

The new jobs build on the 1,000 jobs Amazon says it's created in the last four years.

Tags: 
Amazon

Related Content

Austin's Amazon HQ2 Race Is Over, But Could Incentive-Fueled Bids Be The New Norm?

By Nov 13, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

After more than a year of lists and speculation, Austin's bid to secure Amazon's second headquarters is over. According to NPR, Austin joins a long list of more than 230 cities that competed in the race for an unheard-of prize: the promise of 50,000 jobs from the ecommerce juggernaut.

That prize has now been split in two – between Arlington, Va., and a neighborhood just across the East River from Manhattan. So what’s to come for Austin and the scores of other cities that didn't get a call from Amazon?

Amazon's Grand Search For 2nd Headquarters Ends With Split: NYC And D.C. Suburb

By Nov 13, 2018

Updated at 2:07 p.m. ET on Wednesday

Amazon's HQ2 is getting divided by two.

Austin Is A Tepid Contender For Amazon's HQ2

By Sep 5, 2018
Wikimedia Commons/U.S federal government (public domain)

From Texas Standard:

One question Amazon's Alexa won't be able to answer – at least not yet – is where Amazon will build its next headquarters.

It's been a year since the tech company announced it has outgrown its Seattle home base and needs to expand elsewhere. But the $1 trillion company has been tight-lipped about where that might be.

Since that announcement, 238 U.S. cities ingratiated themselves to the company, trying to win its favor. Amazon whittled that list of bids to 20 finalists, and among them are Austin and Dallas.