Austin Police Chief Brian Manley Will Keep His Job, City Says, Despite Calls For His Removal

By 41 minutes ago
  • Austin Police Chief Brian Manley, with City Manager Spencer Cronk and Austin Mayor Steve Adler behind him.
    Activists have been calling for Austin Police Chief Brian Manley to resign following police aggression during recent protests.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley will stay in his position, a city spokesperson confirmed in an email Thursday.

“I have had very pointed conversations with Chief Manley over the last several weeks,” City Manager Spencer Cronk also said in the email. “He has assured me he is sincerely committed to making the reforms necessary.”

Local activists have called for Manley to be fired, but the police chief cannot be fired, per state law. Instead, he can only be demoted to the position he held before chief, and the only person who has the power to do that is Cronk.

Over the past two weeks, five council members publicly called for new leadership of the police department or asked Manley to resign, after police seriously injured at least two people during protests against systemic racism and police violence.

"I believe the honorable thing would be for you to resign,” Council Member Greg Casar told Manley earlier this month.

Got a tip? Email Audrey McGlinchy at audrey@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @AKMcGlinchy.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Brian Manley
Austin Police Department

Related Content

Austin City Council Votes To Divest Funds From APD, Ban Some Potentially Deadly Police Practices

By Jun 11, 2020
A protester holds a sign that says "We demand police reform."
Michael Minasi / KUT

Lee esta historia en español.

Austin City Council members voted unanimously Thursday on four items related to the Austin Police Department’s policy and budget, including transferring some money from police to social services and banning police use of some potentially deadly weapons and practices.

Following Racism Investigation And A Fatal Shooting, Advocates Ask Austin To Fire Police Chief

By Apr 27, 2020
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The Austin Justice Coalition, Grassroots Leadership and other advocacy groups are asking city leaders to fire Austin Police Chief Brian Manley, Chief of Staff Troy Gay and Assistant City Manager Ray Arellano.

A Majority Of Police Shootings In 2018 Happened In Southeast Austin, Report Finds

By Jun 17, 2020
An Austin police officer next to some police cruisers
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Of the dozen times in 2018 when an Austin police officer shot at someone, nearly half took place in District 2 in Southeast Austin, according to a new report from the city's Office of Police Oversight.

Three of those shootings in District 2 were fatal.

Chief Manley Says Black Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot With 'Less Lethal' Round

By Jun 1, 2020
A line of Austin Police officers block the front of police headquarters Sunday as thousands protest in the street.
Michael Minasi / KUT

A 20-year-old black man is hospitalized in critical condition after police shot him with beanbag rounds outside police headquarters Sunday night, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said Monday.