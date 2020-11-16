-
On June 1, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley was close to tears as he provided an update on protesters injured by police. In the days before, his officers…
Lee esta historia en español. KUT and the Austin Monitor held a series of forums over the past few weeks with candidates running for Austin City Council.…
Lee esta historia en español. Four women filed a class-action lawsuit Monday accusing Austin and Travis County law enforcement of mishandling their sexual…
Lee esta historia en español.Austin City Council members are proposing cuts to the Austin Police Department budget totaling roughly $149 million, or 34%…
Attorneys representing eight sexual assault survivors are appealing a federal court's decision to dismiss a class-action lawsuit alleging Austin and…
Lee esta historia en español.Before dawn on March 21, 2018, interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley stood on the side of I-35 in Round Rock, flanked by…
Lee esta historia en español. The release of body camera footage in the police killing of Mike Ramos is being delayed, the city said Sunday. The Austin…
Austin Police Chief Brian Manley will stay in his position, a city spokesperson confirmed in an email Thursday.“I have had very pointed conversations with…
A 20-year-old black man is hospitalized in critical condition after police shot him with beanbag rounds outside police headquarters Sunday night, Austin…
The Austin Justice Coalition, Grassroots Leadership and other advocacy groups are asking city leaders to fire Austin Police Chief Brian Manley, Chief of…