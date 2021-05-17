Austin Is Searching For A New Police Chief. The City Wants Your Input.

Lee esta historia en Español.

The City of Austin is asking the community to weigh in on priorities for a new police chief as the search to replace Brian Manley begins.

Manley retired in March after serving as chief for nearly three years and a 30-year career with the Austin Police Department. Joe Chacon, who was one of Manley's assistant chiefs, is serving as interim chief.

Participants in meetings this month can give consultants hired by the city feedback on the role the police chief should have in the community. The first two virtual community meetings are happening Monday over Zoom. Spanish and American Sign Language translation will be available.

"Like so many communities across the nation, we are seeking transformational change in the area of public safety. Initiatives like reimagining public safety, budget decoupling, department restructuring, and most recently the announcement of Chief Manley’s retirement, all provide unique opportunities to work together to bring new leadership in alignment with community values and commitment to equity and engagement," City Manager Spencer Cronk said in a statement.

The first meeting runs Monday from noon to 1 p.m., and the second from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Other virtual meetings will take place at the following times and dates:

Thursday, May 20, from 9 to 10 a.m.

Friday, May 21, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Friday, May 21, from 2 to 3 p.m.

People can find out more details about the next meetings or fill out a form with their input here. Those unable to attend the meetings can also send their comments at Community@AustinTexas.gov.

