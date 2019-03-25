Austin School Board Votes To Change Lanier High School's Name To Juan Navarro High School

The Austin Independent School District’s board of trustees voted to rename Sidney Lanier High School Monday night. The school will now be called Juan Navarro High School.

The renaming marks the end of the district's effort to rename properties honoring Confederate figures, which started in earnest last February.

Navarro, a 2007 Lanier graduate, was a U.S. Army officer who was killed in Afghanistan in 2012. The board says the formal name-change will go forward after a background check on Navarro and a review of the board's policies, to make sure it follows district criteria.

The Northeast Austin school was initially named for Lanier, who served as a private in the Confederate army during the Civil War. It's the fourth AISD school to receive a new name, after the board voted last February to rename its buildings memorializing Confederate figures.

Trustee Ann Teich, who represents Lanier, has been vocal against the name change and resisted the board's vote, arguing the high cost of the renaming schools. She's also pointed out that other AISD schools with namesakes who have been slaveowners or who have been linked to slavery – including Austin, Travis and Crockett high schools – haven't faced the same level of public scrutiny.

At the meeting Monday night, Teich tried to change the name of the Northwest Austin high school to Lanier High School – dropping Sidney from the official name – but that motion failed. Teich then proposed Juan Navarro High School, which the board approved.

The board voted last December to rename Fulmore Middle School to Sarah Beth Lively Middle School. The board voted the month before to rename the Allan Center after Anita Coy. Last month, the board voted to change the name of Reagan High School to Northeast High School.

This post will be updated.