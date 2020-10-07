Austin's DNA Lab Has Had Issues For Years. A New Report Outlines How It Could Be Run In The Future.

By 1 hour ago
  • The Austin Police Department Headquarters.
    A report released Friday outlines what led to the DNA lab's closure and some possible paths forward.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Poor supervision and untrained staff have long plagued the Austin Police Department’s DNA crime lab, forcing it to close briefly in 2016 and then to be overseen by the state.

So, what will a future lab look like?

Consultants hired by the City of Austin in 2017 attempted to answer this question in a long-awaited report released Friday. The 150-page report, authored by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania's Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice, chronicles more than four dozen factors that contributed to the lab’s closure and outlines three potential futures.

The report says higherups in the lab lacked background knowledge in science; employees used a DNA mixture analysis method that “was not generally accepted in the scientific community”; and the staff didn’t have a contingency plan when the lab’s technical leader had to go on an extended sick leave.

The researchers admit they weren’t looking for issues with the lab that hadn’t already been documented, writing that their “review did not attempt to detect new or additional errors.” Instead, it echoes a state audit from 2016.

As for how the crime lab should be overseen in the future, the report’s authors throw out three ideas: either the DNA lab goes back under APD’s jurisdiction, is run by the City of Austin or is overseen by a yet-to-be-formed local government corporation.

The researchers also recommend that DNA analysts work more closely with those working in the criminal justice system to better educate people such as lawyers and judges about the science behind the analysis. They suggested staff from the DNA lab regularly report to a panel of people working in the legal system about how DNA analysis works and how the lab operates. In exchange, the panel would communicate with the lab about how DNA analyses are used in criminal proceedings.

“Notwithstanding the divergent expectations and inherent tensions between science and the law, lawyers and judges handling criminal cases involving DNA can and should serve an important role as critical consumers of the scientific information that is admitted to our courts,” the report reads.

In a letter to the mayor and City Council members prefacing the report, Assistant City Manager Rey Arellano wrote that the future of the DNA crime lab will be part of the city’s conversation about what policing should look like.

“With regard to DNA lab services, staff will incorporate further evaluation of the identified DNA lab options in the Reimagining Public Safety effort,” Arellano wrote.

Got a tip? Email Audrey McGlinchy at audrey@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @AKMcGlinchy.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Austin Police Department
DNA Testing

Related Content

Group Begins Collecting Signatures To Put State Law Limiting Police Oversight To A Vote

By 21 hours ago
Protesters march in downtown Austin during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in June.
Michael Minasi / KUT

A new political action committee is trying to put a state law governing police oversight on the ballot next May.

“I think it’s really unique and kind of amazing that [this petition could] allow the voters in Austin to decide if we want to change how policing is done in Austin,” Eric Wikman, treasurer of the Police Oversight Project, told KUT.

Opponents Argue Cutting Police Funding Will Make Austin Less Safe. Here's What We Know.

By Sep 30, 2020
A billboard on I-35 warns: "Austin Police Defunded, Enter At Your Own Risk!"
Michael Minasi / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

Two billboards stationed alongside I-35 as drivers enter Austin read: "Austin Police Defunded, Enter At Your Own Risk!"

The billboards, paid for by the Texas Municipal Police Association, were erected after City Council voted in August to cut millions from the police budget.

Four More Sexual Assault Survivors Sue Austin And Travis County, Alleging Gender Bias

By Sep 15, 2020
The podium at Austin Police headquarters
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

Four women filed a class-action lawsuit Monday accusing Austin and Travis County law enforcement of mishandling their sexual assault cases because of gender discrimination. A similar lawsuit filed by eight other sexual assault survivors was dismissed by a federal judge in February