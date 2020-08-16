Cedar Park Police Officers Shot While Responding To A Call; Police Say Suspect Is Barricaded In Home

A hostage situation in Cedar Park is still ongoing as of Monday morning, after a suspect barricaded himself in a home and shot three police officers on Sunday. The officers are in stable condition and do not have life threatening injuries, according to Cedar Park Interim Police Chief Mike Harmon.

Harmon told local TV stations Sunday night that negotiators were talking to the suspect and said the house where the suspect is holding people hostage belongs to his or her mother, who called the police.

"From what we can tell right now talking to him and other family members, that there are some mental health issues," Harmon said. "What we want to do is end this peacefully and get this person the help that they really need."

Officers responded to the call Sunday afternoon at a home on Natalie Cove. Police told people who live on the street in the Heritage Park subdivision to stay inside in a 4:30 a.m. tweet. "Please do not leave until we say it is safe to do so," police said.

4:30am Update: If you live on Natalie Cove in the Heritage Park subdivision, you need to stay inside your home. It's still unsafe to leave as we are working an active scene involving a suspect barricaded inside his home.

Please do not leave until we say it is safe to do so. https://t.co/7Doy83CKjN — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) August 17, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.