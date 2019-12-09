Chief Equity Officer Calls Austin ISD's School Closure Process Inequitable And 'Short-Sighted'

By 7 minutes ago
  • Austin ISD Cief Equity Officer Stephanie Hawley, at a school board meeting Aug. 26.
    Stephanie Hawley is the Austin Independent School District's first equity officer. She started the job Aug. 1.
    Julia Reihs / KUT

School closures and consolidations are not "equity strategies," the Austin Independent School District's chief equity officer says in a report released Monday.

"They are short-term and often short-sighted approaches to cost savings that are seldom reinvested in programming in the very school communities that are displaced and dispossessed," Stephanie Hawley continues.

The report was dated Nov. 14 – five days before the vote to close four schools last month.

Hawley says the short timeline, lack of transparency in how schools were chosen and the lack of involvement with the community to develop a plan didn't follow equity guidelines. She suggests the district do a system-wide equity audit, create a more aggressive strategy for increasing enrollment, and adjust boundaries before closing schools.

At the meeting in November, school board member Arati Singh mentioned Hawley's report and the fact that it had been pulled from the agenda. She asked Hawley to tell the board how she viewed the school closure process, from an equity lens.

While district officials had good intentions, Hawley said, the plan represented "21st century racism."

After the meeting, KUT put in a public records request for the report, but the request was denied. AISD said it was still in draft form, so it couldn't be released.

Read the full report here.

Tags: 
School Closures
Stephanie Hawley

Related Content

Austin ISD Equity Officer Calls Closure Plan 'Racism' Before Board Votes To Close Four Schools

By Nov 19, 2019
Julia Reihs / KUT

The Austin Independent School District's Board of Trustees voted to close Brooke, Metz, Sims and Pease elementary schools – despite the district's chief equity officer calling the closure plan racist.

Austin ISD Board Meets Tonight To Discuss Transition Plan For Schools Slated For Closure

By 2 hours ago
Children and community members hold signs asking that Pease Elementary not be closed.
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The Austin Independent School District’s board of trustees meets tonight to discuss the transition plan for the four schools it voted to close at last month’s meeting. 

One Goal Of Austin ISD Closing Schools Is To Modernize Buildings. What Does That Really Mean?

By Nov 8, 2019
El edificio nuevo de la escuela primaria T.A. Brown, una escuela consolidada y "modernizada," esta en construcción en el norte de Austin.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Para leer una versión de este artículo en Español haga click aqui.

The school day is over, and a group of teachers from T.A. Brown Elementary and Webb Primary are standing outside a construction trailer, wearing safety vests, hard hats and protective glasses. They are about to get a tour of their new school. 

AISD's New Equity Officer Sees Chance To Fix Inequities Of The Past Through School Closure Plan

By Sep 17, 2019
Stephanie Hawley is the Austin Independent School District's first equity officer. She started her job Aug. 1, after serving as associate vice president of equity and inclusion at Austin Community College.
Julia Reihs / KUT

Stephanie Hawley was hired this summer as the Austin Independent School District's first equity officer. The position is intended to help ensure all students have an equal shot at academic success – a request many have been making for years.

'Equity' Keeps Coming Up In Austin’s School Closure Conversations. But What Does It Mean?

By Oct 18, 2019
Hazel O'Neil / KUT

The word “equity” has been thrown around a lot over the last month, since the Austin Independent School District announced its plan to close and consolidate 12 schools. On the first page of the district’s proposal released on Sept. 5, it says these changes are being made “with equity in mind.”

But the meaning of the word “equity” means different things, depending on who you talk to.