CTRMA Adding Tolled And Non-Tolled Lanes To U.S. 183 In Northwest Austin

The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority Board is moving forward with plans to add managed toll lanes to part of U.S. Highway 183 in Northwest Austin. The CTRMA board voted today to authorize final negotiations with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to complete the $500 million project.

The project would add two tolled lanes in each direction for nine miles, from State Highway 45 to MoPac. Tolls on the new lanes would go up and down depending on demand, and would connect to the existing MoPac Express Lanes, which have the same variable tolling.

The lanes would be in the existing TxDOT right-of-way. Another $104 million in federal funding released by TxDOT would expand that stretch of U.S. 183 to four non-tolled lanes in each direction, along with the addition of sidewalks and shared use paths.

Construction would begin on the project in 2021, with a targeted completion date of 2025. CTRMA Director of Engineering Justin Word told board members a faster timetable would be difficult, because of concerns over labor and costs.

“I don’t want to set us up for what I fear would be an unachievable schedule,” Word said. “I want to make sure we can do it as quickly as reasonably possible and that’s my promise to you.”

The project has been in the works since at least 2013. The board also voted to formally add the 183 North Mobility Project to the CTRMA system.

