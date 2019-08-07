El Paso Turns Out In Extreme Temperatures To Protest Trump's Visit

By & Andrew Schneider 2 minutes ago
  • People protesting President Trump's visit to El Paso.
    People protesting President Trump's visit to El Paso.
    Mallory Falk | KERA
Originally published on August 7, 2019 5:14 pm

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited El Paso Wednesday afternoon to meet with first responders and survivors of Saturday’s mass shooting.

Those who greeted the president include Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. John Cornyn, Sen. Ted Cruz, El Paso Mayor Dee Margo and others.

Residents, however, turned out in force to protest the visit.

It was hot and humid at El Paso’s Washington Park, but hundreds of protesters were there holding signs that declared: “Not Welcome,” “Brown and Proud,” and “Fuera Trump,” which translates to “Trump Get Out.”

Callie Weston brandished a large sign that read “Ban Assault Weapons Now.”

The evening of the shooting, which killed 22 people, she said she visited asylum seekers at a local detention center.

“And I said them, ‘You realize, you were safe. You were one of the few people in El Paso, because you were locked up in a detention center, you were safe,’” said Weston.

Also in Washington Park was Karen Powers, who staffed a table registering people to vote. She said Trump was not welcome in her city.

“It’s like inviting the murderer to the funeral to me,” she said. “I think it’s that gross.”

Many of the demonstrators carried signs blaming Trump directly for inspiring the alleged shooter through his anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Richie Huerta was one of the demonstrators and said he thinks assault weapons should not be available to civilians.

“We’re not fighting a war here. Now it seems that’s what it looks like,” he said. “I know people need a handgun or whatever to have for their own protection and everything, but you don’t need those kind of rifles here in the United States. Leave that to the Army.”

Less than a mile away, Trump was at the University Medical Center meeting with their staff and other first responders — as well as survivors of the shooting.

There were smaller crowds of protesters near side streets of the hospital.

Back at the Walmart where the shooting took place, El Pasoans continued to gather near a memorial outside the store. According to reports from the El Paso Police department, some protest groups began “clashing against each other.”

Before coming to El Paso, Trump also visited Dayton, Ohio where a mass shooting took place early Sunday morning killing 10 people including the shooter.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2019 Texas Public Radio. To see more, visit Texas Public Radio.

Tags: 
El Paso
Mass Shootings
Gun Violence
Trump Administration

Related Content

Gov. Greg Abbott Announces Roundtables To Explore Responses To El Paso Shooting

By 2 hours ago
Gov. Greg Abbott surrounded by lawmakers and press
Jesus Rosales for The Texas Tribune

Days after a white gunman murdered 22 people in El Paso in a shooting fueled by racism, Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday said that he will hold another series of roundtable discussions to consider legislative proposals to address the tragedy.

Here's What We Know About The Victims In The El Paso Walmart Shooting

By , & Aug 6, 2019
The El Paso community attends a vigil for Javier Amir Rodriguez
Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio

Updated on Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. CST

Community members gathered for a vigil in El Paso on Monday night to honor the youngest victim of the mass shooting at a Walmart store on Saturday.

‘The Ellis Island Of The Southwest’: El Paso Residents Remain Proud Of Immigrant Ties

By Aug 5, 2019

El Paso is a border town with a predominately Hispanic population and a culture linked to both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border. And now the community feels like it is being targeted because of that.

Trump Blasts Dayton Leaders For 'Misrepresenting' His Visit

By 10 hours ago

Updated at 4:40 p.m. ET

President Trump visited survivors of the shooting in Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday before heading to El Paso, Texas, the site of the weekend's other deadly violence. Trump remained out of public view during the Dayton stop.

Few details were available after his single stop in Dayton, a visit to the Miami Valley Hospital. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said the president's visit was closed to the press because it was not a "photo-op."