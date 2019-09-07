Firefighters Battle 50-Acre Brush Fire Near Onion Creek And I-35

The Austin Fire Department says a brush fire in southern Travis County burned 50 acres and is 40% contained. Residents near Old San Antonio and Onion Creek Parkway should stay alert, but no evacuations have been ordered. No injuries have been reported.

AFD said the fire was caused by "sparks from contractors grinding on metal fence post."

It tweeted maps of the burned area.

Updated Maps of burned area from Austin Fire Wildfire Division Burned area adjusted back up to 50 acres. pic.twitter.com/4QA08LWJdR — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) September 8, 2019

Manchaca, Buda, Austin, Travis County and Westlake fire units responded to the second-alarm fire. Star Flight and the Texas Forest Service were assisting.

Manchaca fire has grown to approximately 50 acres. Burning in uninhabited land along Onion Creek. Star Flight assisting with aerial drops. pic.twitter.com/KLB8iABgmZ — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) September 7, 2019

Austin officials tweeted that they're receiving multiple calls for reports of smoke from the fire. They're asking people to refrain from calling 911 unless you see fire or smell smoke indoors.

Travis County is under a burn ban right now, amidst very dry conditions.

This story is developing.