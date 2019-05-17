Has The Library Changed Your Life? We Want To Hear Your Story.

Do you love your local library? Well, the Austin Library Foundation and KUT are looking for personal stories of how local libraries impact Austinites and their families – and we'd like to hear your story.

We're welcoming stories from Ausitnites of all ages and, if your story is selected, you will be contacted by email or phone and asked to visit KUT to record your piece. The stories will begin airing on KUT and online this fall, and we'll be accepting submissions through Aug. 20.

Looking for some extra guidance on how to tell your story? The library foundation is hosting free workshops at different library branches throughout the summer.

Monday, May 20 from 6-8 p.m. at the Cepeda Branch

Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Carver Branch

Monday, July 8 from 6-8 p.m. at the Old Quarry Branch

Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Spicewood Springs Branch

Wednesday, July 31 from 6-8 p.m. at the Twin Oaks Branch

Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 6-8 p.m. at the Ruiz Branch