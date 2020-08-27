Have A Question About How The Election Will Work During The Pandemic? Ask Our Texas Decides Project.

By 24 minutes ago
  • A woman wears a mask outside a polling place during the runoff elections on July 14.
    A woman wears a mask outside a polling place during the runoff elections on July 14.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

No one has seen an election like 2020's in a long time. 

This year's primaries were a kind of rehearsal for the general election. We can expect far more voters to cast ballots for the Nov. 3 election in Texas, and the people who run elections are making plans for how to keep voters safe during the pandemic. 

Do you have questions about how it will all work? Maybe you want to know how to protect yourself at the polls, or what your options are outside of traditional in-person voting. Or, maybe you're wondering how votes are counted.

Ask your question in the form below. We'll contact you if we can answer your question!

_

Tags: 
TXDecides
2020 Elections

Related Content

Travis County Voters Casting Mail-In Ballots Won't Have To Rely On The Post Office

By Aug 25, 2020
The post office on Sixth Street in East Austin.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

Travis County voters nervous about delays with the post office will be able to hand-deliver mail-in ballots or drop them off at drive-thru sites this fall, County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir said Tuesday.

Texans Under 30 Could Play Key Role In Seven Congressional Races, Researchers Say

By Aug 24, 2020
Liam James / NPR

Young people have the potential to influence races in seven congressional districts in Texas, according to a new study from the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning & Engagement (CIRCLE) at Tufts University.

So You Want To Vote By Mail In Texas? Here's How To Do It.

By Jul 30, 2020
Residential mailboxes
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The Texas Supreme Court has ruled that "lack of immunity" to the coronavirus is not a disability under state law that would qualify someone for a mail-in ballot. In the same ruling, the court acknowledged that county election clerks have no duty to question or investigate the disability of voters who claim it.

But if you’re curious about how you would even go about voting by mail (or if you’re eligible), here’s how it works.