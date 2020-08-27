Have A Question About How The Election Will Work During The Pandemic? Ask Our Texas Decides Project.

No one has seen an election like 2020's in a long time.

This year's primaries were a kind of rehearsal for the general election. We can expect far more voters to cast ballots for the Nov. 3 election in Texas, and the people who run elections are making plans for how to keep voters safe during the pandemic.

Do you have questions about how it will all work? Maybe you want to know how to protect yourself at the polls, or what your options are outside of traditional in-person voting. Or, maybe you're wondering how votes are counted.

Ask your question in the form below. We'll contact you if we can answer your question!

_