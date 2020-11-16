-
The vote counting continues in four key states as Joe Bidens closes in on the electoral votes needed for victory. Follow NPR's live election coverage.
GOP congressman Michael McCaul won reelection in his race with Democratic attorney Mike Siegel to represent Texas' 10th Congressional District, which…
Lee esta historia en español.Click the links below to see results for federal, state and local races impacting Central Texans.Federal races: President,…
Lee esta historia en español.Below are results for statewide races and Texas Legislature elections in Central Texas, courtesy of The Texas Tribune.In the…
Lee esta historia en español.In Hays County, where Democrats hoped to add to their wins from 2018, Republicans still rule in the Sheriff’s Department and…
Lee esta historia en español.The incumbents up for reelection in Williamson County were successful at retaining their seats, except in one highly…
Lee esta historia en español.There was never a viable question as to whether Travis County would go Democratic this election cycle; it was a matter of how…
Lee esta historia en español.Austin voters overwhelmingly approved two transportation-related ballot measures on election night, investments that promise…
Lee esta historia en español.Ofelia Maldonado Zapata has won the District 2 seat on Austin Independent School District’s Board of Trustees, according to…
Lee esta historia en español.Voters came out strong for incumbents in two City Council races this election. Council Members Greg Casar of District 4 and…