2020 Hays County Election Results: Voters Overwhelmingly Approve $75 Million Parks Bond

In Hays County, where Democrats hoped to add to their wins from 2018, Republicans still rule in the Sheriff’s Department and on the Commissioners Court.

In the Hays County sheriff’s race, Republican incumbent Gary Cutler earned 50.97% of the votes, beating his Democratic opponent Alex Villalobos by less than 2 percentage points, according to early voting and Election Day results from the county. Cutler has been sheriff since 2010. Villalobos currently serves as the chief of staff for the Hays County Commissioners Court and as a City Council member in Kyle.

Commissioner Lon Shell of Precinct 3, which includes parts of Wimberley and Woodcreek, kept his seat, garnering 52.04% of votes, while Democrat Lisa Prewitt earned 47.96% of votes.

Nearly 70% of Hays County voters voted in favor of Proposition A — a $75 million bond dedicated to park and open space projects.

These results are still unofficial, and the county may receive additional absentee ballots Wednesday.

In total, 109,386 Hays County residents cast ballots, or 71% of registered voters.

