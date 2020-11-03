2020 General Election Results For Central Texas
Click the links below to see results for federal, state and local races impacting Central Texans.
- Federal races: President, Senate and congressional districts in Texas
- State races: Statewide races and House and Senate districts in Central Texas
- Travis County: Democrats win in every county race
- Williamson County: Democrat Mike Gleason unseats Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody
- Hays County: Voters overwhelmingly approve $75 million parks bond
- Austin City Council: Casar and Pool retain seats; Flannigan and Alter head to runoffs
- Austin ISD school board: Zapata wins District 2, while District 5 and District 8 candidates head to runoffs
- Transportation: Austin voters overwhelmingly approve transit-related ballot measures