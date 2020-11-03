© 2020 KUT

Politics

2020 General Election Results For Central Texas

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published November 3, 2020 at 6:49 PM CST
Travis County residents vote at the Southpark Meadows shopping center during early voting.

Lee esta historia en español.

Click the links below to see results for federal, state and local races impacting Central Texans.

