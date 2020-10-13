© 2020 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

2020 General Election: Everything You Need To Know In Central Texas

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published October 13, 2020 at 6:46 AM CDT
Voters deliver their mail-in ballots in Travis County.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT
Voters deliver their mail-in ballots in Travis County.

Texas voters are heading to the polls to cast their vote for U.S. president and many other federal, state and local leaders.

Between the pandemic and a number of court decisions regarding voting, it’s been a confusing runup to the election. KUT has compiled several resources to help Central Texas voters navigate the process and make sure their votes are counted.

Where To Vote And What To Bring

Voter Guides

Austin City Council Elections

Other Resources

Tags

PoliticsTXDecidesTXVoting2020 Elections
KUT Staff
See stories by KUT Staff
Related Content