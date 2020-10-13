2020 General Election: Everything You Need To Know In Central Texas
Texas voters are heading to the polls to cast their vote for U.S. president and many other federal, state and local leaders.
Between the pandemic and a number of court decisions regarding voting, it’s been a confusing runup to the election. KUT has compiled several resources to help Central Texas voters navigate the process and make sure their votes are counted.
Where To Vote And What To Bring
- Everything Travis County voters need to know
- Everything Williamson County voters need to know
- Everything Hays County voters need to know
- Don't live in one of these counties? Visit VoteTexas.gov
Voter Guides
- Travis County voter guide
- Williamson County voter guide
- Hays County voter guide
- Bastrop County voter guide
- Burnet County voter guide
- Caldwell County voter guide
- Lee County voter guide
- Austin transportation ballot measures
- Austin ISD school board races
- Austin City Council races
Austin City Council Elections
- Here’s where the D2 candidates stand on three big issues
- Here’s where the D4 candidates stand on three big issues
- Here’s where the D6 candidates stand on three big issues
- Here’s where the D7 candidates stand on three big issues
- Here’s where the D10 candidates stand on three big issues
- Here’s where the candidates stand on the transportation ballot measures
Other Resources
- How to vote by mail in Texas and alternatives to putting your absentee ballots in the mail
- How to check the status of your Travis County 2020 mail-in ballot
- Here's how and when your ballot will be counted
- Your questions answered about voting in the 2020 elections
- Here's what Texas law says poll watchers can do