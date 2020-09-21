Five Seats Are Open On The Austin City Council. Here's Who's Running In The Election.

This year, City of Austin residents will get a chance to elect (in most cases, re-elect) representatives in Districts 2, 4, 6, 7 and 10.

Only District 2, which comprises much of Southeast Austin, is a wide-open race. Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza, the incumbent, will be leaving her seat to become Travis County attorney after winning a runoff (and the race) in July.

For those who are newcomers to local elections, welcome. If you don’t know which council district you live in, you can find out by typing in your address here. Another note: Council members do not run along party lines.

Here’s who is running in November, in the order they’ll appear on the ballot:

District 2 (Southeast Austin):

District 4 (North Central Austin)

District 6 (Northwest Austin)

District 7 (North Central Austin)

District 10 (Northwest Austin)

* Indicates incumbent