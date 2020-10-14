Burnet County: 2020 General Election Voter Guide

If you live in Burnet County, here are the races that could appear on your ballot in the 2020 general election. Residents of other counties can find their voter guides here.

Find out which U.S. congressional, state legislative and state Board of Education districts you live in below. Then, scroll down to find the candidates in those races and more.

If you don't see your districts listed below, that means they're not up for election in 2020. Early voting is Oct. 13-30, and Election Day is Nov. 3. You can find early voting polling locations here.

*Signifies incumbent

Federal

PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

The president is the head of state of the United States of America and the head of the nation’s government, as well as the commander in chief of military forces. The president appoints Supreme Court justices, federal judges, Cabinet members and ambassadors to other nations, all of which are subject to approval by the Senate. The president also recommends legislation to Congress.

U.S. SENATE

Every state in the U.S. elects two people to represent them in the U.S. Senate, which is the upper chamber of Congress. They are elected statewide for six-year terms. Texas Sen. John Cornyn’s term is up for re-election this year.

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Texas has 36 seats in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress. The total number of representatives is currently set at 435. The number of seats a state is given is based on population. Representatives are elected for two-year terms.

Texas’ 25th Congressional District includes all or parts of 13 counties. It runs from Tarrant County, which it grabs just a sliver of, all the way down the western halves of Travis and Hays counties. The incumbent is Republican Roger Williams, who won his first election to the office in 2012 and has served four terms.

State

TEXAS HOUSE

The Texas House is the lower chamber of the state Legislature. It consists of 150 members, who are elected every two years. Along with the state Senate, the House drafts and passes state laws, policies and budgets. The Legislature meets for 140 days during odd-numbered years, though the governor can call special sessions outside that time frame.

House District 20 includes all of Burnet County and most of Williamson County (except for the area around Round Rock, Hutto and Taylor).

TEXAS SENATE

This is the upper chamber of the Texas Legislature. It consists of 31 members, each representing about 800,000 Texans. They are elected to four-year terms. Along with the Texas House of Representatives, the Texas Senate drafts and passes state laws, policies and budgets. The Legislature meets for 140 days during odd-numbered years, though the governor can call special sessions outside that time frame.

Senate District 24 includes most of the Hill Country and a small slice of western Travis County.

TEXAS SUPREME COURT

The Texas Supreme Court is the court of last resort for civil cases involving state law. Those are cases that deal with lawsuits between people, businesses and organizations, as opposed to criminal cases. Legal decisions made by the state Supreme Court are final and binding under state law. The court is made up of eight justices and one chief justice, who are elected to six-year terms in partisan statewide elections. Four places on the court are up for election this year.

Chief Justice: While the chief justice oversees the court, each member has one equal vote in issuing decisions. The chief justice assigns the other justices administrative duties, like who will run disciplinary proceedings for lawyers and who will be the court’s liaison to the state bar. The chief justice also appoints judges to cases, if lower court judges have to recuse themselves.

Justice, Place 6

Justice, Place 7

Republican: Jeff Boyd*

Democrat: Staci Williams

Libertarian: William Bryan Strange III

Justice, Place 8

RAILROAD COMMISSION

Don’t let the name confuse you, the Railroad Commission of Texas has nothing to do with railroads. The name is just a throwback to a time when it did. Nowadays the Railroad Commission regulates the powerful oil, gas and mining industries in Texas. It is responsible for ensuring pipeline safety, enforcing rules over drilling and production, and overseeing natural gas utilities, among other things. As such, it is often at the center of battles over public safety and the environment. The commission is overseen by a three-member Board of Railroad Commissioners who are elected statewide. One of those seats is on the 2020 ballot.

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION

The State Board of Education oversees education policy and standards for public schools. The board’s tasks include overseeing state funding, establishing graduation requirements for high schools, choosing instructional materials and adopting curriculum standards. The 15 members of the board are elected by districts — each representing about 1.8 million people — to four-year terms.

District 10 includes Williamson, Bastrop, Burnet, Lee and parts of Travis counties.

TEXAS COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS

This is the highest criminal court in Texas, with ultimate say over criminal appeals, including death penalty cases. Judges on the nine-judge panel are elected statewide to six-year terms.

Place 3

Place 4

Place 9

THIRD COURT OF APPEALS

This is, unshockingly, an appeals court – meaning it hears cases after they've been ruled upon and one party thinks the ruling isn't right. This six-justice panel hears both civil and criminal cases from an area that covers 24 counties, including Austin and surrounding areas.

The chief justice of this court is up for election this year.

Burnet County

33rd JUDICIAL DISTRICT JUDGE

This judge in Burnet County presides over civil, juvenile and felony criminal filings.

Republican: Allan Garrett*

Democrat: None

DISTRICT ATTORNEY

The responsibilities of the district attorney include prosecuting felonies and assisting law enforcement with investigations.

Republican: Wiley “Sonny” McAfee*

Democrat: None

BURNET COUNTY ATTORNEY

The county attorney serves as a legal adviser to county and precinct officials. The attorney's responsibilities include providing legal advice to elected officials and prosecuting misdemeanor crimes.

Republican: Eddie Arredondo*

Democrat: None

BURNET COUNTY SHERIFF

The county sheriff is the chief law enforcement officer of Burnet County. The sheriff enforces traffic regulations, operates the county jail, investigates crimes and makes arrests.

BURNET COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR

The county tax assessor-collector calculates property tax rates and collects taxes from Burnet County. Apart from gathering state and county fees, the tax assessor-collector also registers voters and issues motor vehicle licenses.

Republican: Sheri Frazier*

Democrat: None

BURNET COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

County commissioners draft and pass policies for the county, much like city council members do for a city. There are four county commissioners in Burnet County, plus the county judge, who is elected countywide. Two seats on the commission are up for election this year.

Precinct 1 represents the western and northwestern parts of Burnet County.

Republican: Jim Luther Jr.*

Democrat: None

Precinct 3 represents most of Marble Falls, the area east of 281, south of SH 29 and north of the Colorado River.

BURNET COUNTY CONSTABLE

A constable is a commissioned peace officer, elected by county constituents every four years for a particular area or precinct of that county. A constable may enforce any criminal and civil law or motor vehicle violation and conduct criminal investigations.

Precinct No. 1 includes the western and northwestern parts of Burnet County.

Republican: Leslie Ray*

Democrat: None

Precinct No. 2 covers the northeastern part of the county, including the City of Burnet.

Republican: Garry Adams*

Democrat: None

Precinct No. 3 includes most of Marble Falls, the area east of 281, south of SH 29 and north of the Colorado River.

Republican: John “Chip” Leake*

Democrat: None

Precinct No. 4 includes the area of Burnet County south of the Colorado River, along with the area between Marble Falls and Granite Shoals on the north side of Lake LBJ.