2020 General Election: Everything You Need To Know In Central Texas

By 1 hour ago
  • Voters deliver their mail-in ballots in Travis County.
    Voters deliver their mail-in ballots in Travis County.
    Michael Minasi / KUT

Texas voters head to the polls this month to cast their vote for U.S. president and many other federal, state and local leaders.

Between the pandemic and a number of court decisions regarding voting, it’s been a confusing runup to the election. KUT has compiled several resources to help Central Texas voters navigate the process and make sure their votes are counted. 

Early voting runs from Oct 13 to Oct 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.

Where To Vote And What To Bring

Voter Guides

Austin City Council Elections

Other Resources

Tags: 
TXDecides
TXVoting
2020 Elections

Related Content

Federal Judge Blocks Gov. Abbott's Order Limiting Texas Counties To One Ballot Drop Off Location

By & Oct 9, 2020
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

A federal judge Friday ruled that Texas counties can have multiple drop-off locations for absentee ballots during the Nov. 3 general election, blocking the enforcement of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent order that sought to limit counties to just one such location.

Early Voting Can Start Oct. 13, As Scheduled, Texas Supreme Court Rules

By & Oct 7, 2020
Voters walk into Zilker Elementary in Austin during the primary runoff elections on July 14.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Early voting in Texas can begin Oct. 13, following the timeline the governor laid out months ago, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, rejecting a request from several top Texas Republicans to limit the timeframe for voters to cast their ballots.

How To Check The Status Of Your Travis County 2020 Ballot By Mail (And Some Other Vote-By-Mail Tips)

By Oct 12, 2020
A form voters must fill out to drop off a mail-in ballot.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

Travis County election officials say they expect to receive 100,000 ballots by mail for the 2020 general election – about four times the usual number for an election like this. Here's how to make sure your ballot makes it through the process.