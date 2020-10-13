2020 General Election: Everything You Need To Know In Central Texas

Texas voters head to the polls this month to cast their vote for U.S. president and many other federal, state and local leaders.
Between the pandemic and a number of court decisions regarding voting, it’s been a confusing runup to the election. KUT has compiled several resources to help Central Texas voters navigate the process and make sure their votes are counted.
Early voting runs from Oct 13 to Oct 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.
Where To Vote And What To Bring
- Everything Travis County voters need to know
- Everything Williamson County voters need to know
- Everything Hays County voters need to know
- Don't live in one of these counties? Visit VoteTexas.gov
Voter Guides
- Travis County voter guide
- Williamson County voter guide
- Hays County voter guide
- Austin transportation ballot measures
- Austin ISD school board races
- Austin City Council races
Austin City Council Elections
- Here’s where the D2 candidates stand on three big issues
- Here’s where the D4 candidates stand on three big issues
- Here’s where the D6 candidates stand on three big issues
- Here’s where the D7 candidates stand on three big issues
- Here’s where the D10 candidates stand on three big issues
- Here’s where the candidates stand on the transportation ballot measures
Other Resources