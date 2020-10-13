2020 General Election: Everything You Need To Know In Central Texas

Texas voters head to the polls this month to cast their vote for U.S. president and many other federal, state and local leaders.

Between the pandemic and a number of court decisions regarding voting, it’s been a confusing runup to the election. KUT has compiled several resources to help Central Texas voters navigate the process and make sure their votes are counted.

Early voting runs from Oct 13 to Oct 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.

Where To Vote And What To Bring

Voter Guides

Austin City Council Elections

Other Resources