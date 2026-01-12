Texas House Democrats call for investigation into Elon Musk’s AI chatbot on X

Texas Democrats are calling for an investigation into the artificial intelligence chatbot on X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk, for allegedly creating sexually explicit depictions of children.

Grok, the chatbot, is frequently used by X users to create and alter online images using artificial intelligence. An outside investigative group found Grok created 7,750 sexualized images per hour and at least one nonconsensual image per minute, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Forty-three Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives sent a Monday letter to the Texas Office of the Attorney General, calling for an investigation into Grok.

"Parents across Texas should be furious: Every day AG Paxton delays is another day Texas children are at risk," state Rep. Mihaela Plesa, D-Dallas, who led the effort, said in a news release. "Grok will undress any photo you give it. A classmate, a coworker, a child. Elon Musk knows this and won't stop it. Ken Paxton knows this and hasn't acted. Democrats are done waiting. The Attorney General has the power to take immediate action to protect Texas children from further exploitation — what he lacks is the willingness to apply this law to a Republican mega-donor."

The Democrats’ letter does not mention Musk by name. Malaysia and Indonesia became the first countries to block Grok. In the United Kingdom, Ofcom, an internet watchdog approved by the government, is investigating Grok.

Representatives for X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, and the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton did not immediately return requests for comment. Paxton is running for U.S. Senate against incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, a fellow Republican.

In the 2025 legislative session, Texas lawmakers passed multiple bills regulating artificial intelligence use. Among them, Senate Bill 20, which took effect in September, creates a criminal penalty for the use of AI to create child pornography.

Another bill from a previous session, House Bill 1181, took effect in 2023, requiring age verification for websites where at least one-third of its content is sexually explicit. Democrats called for investigating whether X was in compliance with that law, which the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed in June 2025 after pushback from sexually explicit websites.

