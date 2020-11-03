2020 Austin City Council Results: Casar And Pool Retain Seats; Flannigan And Alter Head To Runoffs

Lee esta historia en español.

Voters came out strong for incumbents in two City Council races this election. Council Members Greg Casar of District 4 and Leslie Pool of District 7 easily won their re-election bids, each garnering roughly two-thirds of the vote in their respective races.

“Elections are not destinations, but doorways,” Casar wrote in an emailed statement. “We've proven that progressive policies are popular, that they win, and that they change lives for the better. And now, our work continues.”

Meanwhile in District 2, Vanessa Fuentes won her first bid for Austin City Council. The race was wide open after Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza announced she would run for Travis County Attorney.

“I’m really proud that we’ll be able to keep a Latina perspective on Austin City Council,” Fuentes said in a Facebook Live video after early voting numbers showed her with a strong lead Tuesday night.

RELATED | Austin Voters Overwhelmingly Approve Transit-Related Ballot Measures

Voters in Northwest Austin will have to go back to the polls to choose their City Council representative. Races in Districts 6 and 10 will head to a runoff in December after none of the candidates were able to get more than 50% of the vote.

District 6 Council Member Jimmy Flannigan will face Mackenzie Kelly, while District 10 Council Member Alison Alter will face Jennifer Virden. Both Kelly and Virden ran on campaigns to undo cuts made to the Austin Police Department budget this summer.

*signifies incumbent







Got a tip? Email Audrey McGlinchy at audrey@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @AKMcGlinchy.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.