HELD BACK: Why Austin's Schools Aren't Working For Students Of Color

By 2 minutes ago
  • A student raises her hand in Savanna Wilson's fourth-grade class at Overton Elementary School.
    A student raises her hand in Savanna Wilson's fourth-grade class at Overton Elementary School.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

In most urban school districts, including the Austin Independent School District, black and Latino students don't perform as well on standardized tests as their white and Asian peers.

This is called an achievement gap, and it's something the AISD school board made a priority to close in 2017.

But it's a challenging goal. Students who are falling behind academically often face other obstacles outside the classroom: homelessness, food insecurity, emotional problems, lack of familial support. So much affects how students do once they get to school.

There's a fierce debate on what it takes to close this gap, and it's currently playing out in the boardroom and classrooms of AISD.

Find the entire story here.

Tags: 
Achievement Gap
Austin ISD

Related Content

Advocates Threaten To Sue If Austin ISD Doesn't Do More To Help Students Of Color

By Sep 5, 2018
Julia Reihs / KUT

A group of education advocates has released what it is calling a manifesto, demanding the Austin Independent School District immediately address inequities for schools in East Austin.

Austin ISD Adopts Broad Sex Ed Standards That Start Lessons In Earlier Grades

By Elizabeth Gabriel Feb 25, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The Austin Independent School District’s board of trustees on Monday approved new human sexuality and responsibility standards for third through eighth grades. This is the first update to the standards in 12 years.

Austin ISD Board Approves Process To Close Some Schools By August 2020

By Feb 25, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The Austin Independent School District’s board of trustees voted unanimously Monday to move forward with a plan for closing and consolidating schools.

Austin School Board Votes To Change Lanier High School's Name To Juan Navarro High School

By Mar 25, 2019
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The Austin Independent School District’s board of trustees voted to rename Sidney Lanier High School Monday night. The school will now be called Juan Navarro High School.