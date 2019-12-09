How One Gulf Coast City Is Planning For Its Cut Of $4 Billion In Harvey Relief

By 4 minutes ago
  • A boat captian in front of the Rowdy Maui shop in Rockport on Aug. 29, 2017, days after Hurricane Harvey hit.
    A boat captian in front of the Rowdy Maui shop in Rockport on Aug. 29, 2017, days after Hurricane Harvey hit.
    Martin do Nascimento/KUT

From Texas Standard:

The Texas General Land Office has proposed a plan to help mitigate damage from Hurricane Harvey – damage that some homeowners are still dealing with over two years later. Over $4 billion in federal community development block grants will go to those affected. But first, local governments have to figure out how, exactly, to spend the money.

Patrick Rios is mayor of Rockport – the Gulf Coast town near where Harvey first made landfall. He says Rockport plans to use the money to prepare the city for future storms.

“We’re looking at how we can make our community more resilient, harden our resources against any future storm,” he says. “We know there’ll be another storm, we just don’t know when.”

He says in practice, mitigation will involve improving the city’s infrastructure – things like streets, storm drainage and water treatment plants.

But Rockport is competing against much larger cities along the Gulf Coast for its slice of the $4 billion. Rios says thankfully, Houston isn’t one of them; it’s using a different pot of money for Harvey recovery. Rockport’s strategy is to partner with nearby cities like Corpus Christi, Port Aransas and others to get the best use out of the money.

“If we look at it again from a regional perspective … it’ll give us bigger advantage in competition for those funds,” Rios says.

He says Rockport is still waiting for other monies promised by federal and state governments after Harvey.

In the meantime, he says tourism drives the economy, and hotels and other businesses are mostly back in business since the storm. But finding people to work in them is the hard part.

“It can be frustrating at times,” he says. “We just need to get everything back in place.”

Written by Caroline Covington.

Tags: 
Hurricane Harvey
Rockport
Natural Disaster
General Land Office
HUD

Related Content

'The Numbers Ain't Crunching': Two Years After Harvey, Some Flooded Homes Still Aren't Repaired

By Aug 30, 2019
Kenneth Leverier
Jen Rice / Houston Public Media

It's been two years since Hurricane Harvey flooded Houston, and some residents are still struggling to fix their homes and navigate a complex maze to get help. Kenneth Leverier has owned his house in Trinity Gardens for 15 years and says it never flooded until Harvey. 

Gov. Greg Abbott Signs Disaster Relief And Preparedness Bill In Houston

By Lara Korte Jun 13, 2019
Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott signed four bills into law Thursday aimed at bolstering the state’s emergency preparedness and disaster relief programs, including framework that provides more than $1.6 billion for flood control projects and repairs across the state.

Back Home: Refugio Church Reopens Two Years After Hurricane Harvey Damage

By Aug 26, 2019
The First Baptist Church in Refugio
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas coast two years ago Sunday. The Rev. T. Wayne Price remembers his lowest point – returning two days after the storm to the First Baptist Church of Refugio.