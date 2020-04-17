Investigator Largely Unable To Corroborate Claims Of Bigotry Against High-Ranking Austin Police

  • Former Assistant Police Chief Justin Newsom has been accused of racism, but an independent investigation could not corroborate the accusations.
    Emree Weaver for KUT

An outside investigator hired by the City of Austin to look into allegations of racism and homophobia against two assistant police chiefs has largely been unable to corroborate the accusations.

“At this investigation’s conclusion, we can say we have a gathered a great deal of information and have a significantly increased knowledge about the culture at APD, but have not gleaned a large number of answers to the questions asked at the start of this investigation,” the report reads.

Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk called for an investigation last fall into former Assistant Chief Justin Newsom and Assistant Chief Troy Gay, after the city department that oversees police conduct fielded two complaints. Both accused Newsom of having used racist terms for black people and the second also claimed Gay had his son undergo gay conversion therapy, a widely debunked practice that attempts to change someone’s sexual orientation.

But Lisa Tatum, a lawyer and former assistant district attorney in Bexar County, said she and her team were unable to corroborate the allegations. In a nearly 50-page report, she referred to her task as “being named an honorary detective who was assigned to investigate an outdoor crime scene after it had already rained heavily – twice.”

According to the report, the complainants were unable to provide basic or specific information about the behavior they reported – such as names of people involved or those with knowledge of the allegations.

The report also raises concerns about the Austin Police Department being unable to produce documents that members of the department remember seeing, or even signing.

“On the occasions when such documents were not produced, no explanation was provided as to the absence of a record or document," it said. "Tatum Law cannot say whether a document in question was lost, damaged, destroyed, destroyed pursuant to a record retention policy or otherwise.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

