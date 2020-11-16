-
Lee esta hisoria en español. Leander ISD officials publicly denounced the actions of students caught on video over the summer removing Black Lives Matter…
Numbers from UT Austin show that only 5.1% of its students are Black. While the university says the number of Black undergraduates on campus has risen…
Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X are frequently seen as opposing forces in the struggle for civil rights but Peniel Joseph, author of The Sword and the Shield, says the truth is more nuanced.
Joseph Frilot considers himself an introvert. He’s a sixth- and seventh-grade pre-AP social studies teacher in Austin, and he couldn’t imagine himself…
From Texas Standard:Since the new coronavirus first surfaced in China late last year, the number of reports of racist verbal threats and harassment…
More than 60 monuments that celebrate the Confederacy and its military men have come down in cities all across America. But more than 1,700 remain, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Lee esta historia en español. No matter what side of the street you’re on, you will soon be on the right side of the law when you walk around East Austin…
Lee esta historia en español. As COVID-19 hospitalizes Latino and Black people in Austin at disproportionate rates, the Austin City Council on Wednesday…
Lee esta historia en español. Austin will re-examine – and could ultimately change – the names of its streets, buildings, parks and creeks that venerate…
When Talib Abdullahi first shared his idea on Instagram, he wasn’t expecting much.He wanted to get some friends together for a bike ride to explore…