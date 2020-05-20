Kids Getting Too Much Screen Time? Try Getting Philosophical With Them.

By 26 minutes ago
  • For parents trying to work from home during the pandemic, letting their children have more screen time has been a way to manage. But parents can try engaging them after that screen time.
    For parents trying to work from home during the pandemic, letting their children have more screen time has been a way to manage. But parents can try engaging them after that screen time.
    Laura Rice/Texas Standard

From Texas Standard:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced this week that day care businesses can reopen. But some parents may be hesitant to send kids back right away, wary about the spread of the coronavirus. On top of that, some may have lost their jobs and aren't able to afford it anymore.

All of that means that some parents will continue to juggle a child’s needs at home while working a full-time job, or other demands. And it could result in a lot more screen time for kids than they were getting before the pandemic.

So how do parents manage that screen time, especially when experts advise no more than one hour per day for kids in early childhood?

Iris Oved is executive director of San Francisco’s The Paradox Lab. She shared a list of questions through San Francisco's Children's Creativity Museum blog that parents can use to engage kids’ brains after screen time. For younger kids, that conversation might start pretty simply.

“One of the ways that I get [my 3-year-old] off the screen is to say, 'We can think about Peppa Pig, and we can think about what she did today,'” Oved said.

For older kids, the prompts may be a little more complicated.

What makes something a pig?” Oved said. “Does it have to be pink? Does it have to have a curly tail? Does it have to have four legs? Are all things that are pink and have curly tails and four legs, pigs?”

She said the more interesting the questions, the less likely it will feel to kids like an educational exercise. But it may take some experimentation; each child will respond differently.

“They’re just so curious and want to figure things out and really want to understand the world, right? The 'why' questions,” Oved said.

So how does Oved's method work in practice? Listen to the audio in the player above to hear Texas Standard Managing Producer Laura Rice test it on her toddler.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it here. Your gift helps pay for everything you find on texasstandard.org and KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Children
Technology
Parenting

Related Content

Online Games Like 'Animal Crossing' Get You Out Of The House Without Leaving Home

By Shelly Brisbin Apr 15, 2020
ekkun /Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

If you would rather be relaxing on a beach right now instead of being stuck at home, or instead of trying to work during the pandemic, there is a way to do that. You can even spend time on that "beach" with family and friends. If that isn't for you, pick a different setting: say, a place akin to a college dorm where friends pop in and out for casual chats. You can do all of this through the many online games and video chatting apps that are increasingly in demand right now.

How To Talk To Kids About Coronavirus

By Mar 17, 2020
Gabriel Cristover Perez/KUT

From Texas Standard:

The future of the school year in Texas is uncertain, but what kids and parents are experiencing now isn't just one long spring break. For some little ones who are used to play dates and fun, uncertainty about the future, changes in routine and missing their friends can all take a toll. So how do you talk to your kids about coronavirus without alarming them?

New Video Teaches Kids How To Be Ready When An Emergency Happens

By Laura Rice Jan 24, 2019
A screenshot from Hays County's emergency preparedness video for young children.

From Texas Standard:

The possibility of an emergency at a school isn’t an idea most of us like to dwell on. But as schools continue to be targets for those intent on causing widespread harm, training teachers and kids on what to do “just in case” has become common practice.

But though it’s common, that training is hardly standardized across Texas – or even at different schools within the same county. That’s why one Texas county decided to take the lead on designing a program to get everyone on the same page – that includes even the very youngest students.