From Texas Standard:Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced this week that day care businesses can reopen. But some parents may be hesitant to send kids back…
From Texas Standard:The future of the school year in Texas is uncertain, but what kids and parents are experiencing now isn't just one long spring break.…
From Texas Standard:With the possibility need for social distancing extending well beyond spring break, parents and educators are starting to plan for the…
Demographers project that whites will become a minority in the U.S. in around 2045, dropping below 50% of the population.That’s a quarter-century from now…
Susan Morrison was two years old when her dad left.Her mother, Eleanor, was left to care for Susan and her two siblings. The experience led Susan on a…
From Texas Standard:The possibility of an emergency at a school isn’t an idea most of us like to dwell on. But as schools continue to be targets for those…
From Texas Standard.One of the staples of elementary school library shelves across Texas is Hank the Cowdog – the dog who fancies himself the “head of…
State lawmakers are discussing today what to do about a plan to cut Medicaid reimbursement rates for groups that provide therapy to young children with…
From Texas Standard:Editor’s note: Some of the stories in this post may be disturbing to young readers.Camp Brave Heart sits just outside of Wimberley,…
From Texas Standard:It's been a nasty news cycle, dominated by images from Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul, a modern cosmopolitan hub connecting…