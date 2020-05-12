KUT News and “Texas Standard” Earn Seven Regional Murrow Awards

By Erin Geisler 3 minutes ago

AUSTIN, Texas – May 12, 2020 – KUT News and “Texas Standard” have won seven Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for stories aired during 2019, including recognitions for Excellence in Sound, Excellence in Writing, News Documentary, Podcast, Excellence in Innovation, Feature Reporting and Sports Reporting.

Work by KUT and “Texas Standard” was also included as part of the recognition of best Breaking News Coverage won by the Texas Newsroom for the joint coverage of the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.

This year’s winners were judged in 14 regions and represent more than 350 local radio and TV newsrooms across the U.S. and four countries. KUT News and “Texas Standard” won four and three awards respectively in the Region 6 (Oklahoma and Texas) large market radio category for the following projects produced in 2019:

KUT News

“Texas Standard”

This most recent round of awards brings to 65 the number of Regional Murrow Awards KUT News has won since the newsroom was created in 2002. “Texas Standard,” which launched in 2015, has earned 11 regional Murrow Awards. A complete list of winners is available on the RTDNA website.

Regional winners are automatically entered in the national Edward R. Murrow Awards competition, which will be judged this summer and presented in October. KUT News has won six National Murrow Awards and “Texas Standard” has won one.

About KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR station
KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR station, delivers in-depth stories by and about people in Austin – for Austin – with the highest journalistic standards from a variety of thoughtful perspectives. A founding member of NPR, KUT News has won more than 250 state, national and international awards for journalistic excellence. A community of sustaining members and local businesses whose investments power the news and conversations that matter to Austin directly supports KUT’s work.

About “Texas Standard”
“Texas Standard” sets the bar for broadcast news coverage, offering crisp, expansive coverage of politics, lifestyle and culture, the environment, technology and innovation, and business and the economy — from a distinctly Texas perspective. Hosted by award-winning journalist David Brown, the hour-long daily news magazine is grounded in the best traditions of American journalism: fact-based, independent and politically neutral reporting.

“Texas Standard,” which airs in 29 markets across Texas, is a project of KUT Austin, KERA North Texas, Houston Public Media, and San Antonio’s Texas Public Radio, in collaboration with news organizations across Texas. It is distributed by Public Radio International (PRI).

###

Contact: Erin Geisler (512) 475-8071

