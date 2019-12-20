KUT Takes Crowdsourced Reporting Project – ATXplained – to the Stage, Jan 23

AUSTIN, Texas – Dec. 20, 2019 – KUT News is taking ATXplained – its award-winning crowd-sourced reporting series – to the stage for ATXplained Live, an evening of live storytelling based on listener questions about the city’s people, places and culture.

The two-hour performance takes place Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.) at the Hogg Auditorium (2300 Whitis Ave.). Tickets are $30 for premium orchestra seats and $20 for all other seats.

The ATXplained reporting series, invites listeners to get involved in the news by asking a question about life in Austin, then voting on which story the KUT news team investigates and reports. The series started in 2016.

“Our ATXplained stories are often compelling narratives with visuals that you just can’t get on the radio,” said KUT Projects Editor Matt Largey who produces the reporting series and the live performance. “In 2018, we staged our first ATXplained Live performance — and many of the journalists involved appreciated how that medium allowed them to stretch their storytelling muscles in a different way.”

On Jan. 23, audience members will watch eight never-before-heard stories told live on stage by KUT News journalists with accompanying visuals and audio — as well as some classic ATXplained stories reimagined for a live audience.

“Each ATXplained story allows us to engage with listeners and give them a new understanding of something that they might have always wondered about,” said Largey. “ATXplained Live creates an original, immersive way for audiences to experience these stories, enabling them to interact with the people they hear on the radio, and showcase the storytelling talent of KUT’s journalists.”

Many unforgettable, award-winning stories have come out of the ATXplained series, including the story behind the “Fair Sailing Tall Boy” memorial, an investigation on why grackles flock to grocery store parking lots at dusk, and an exploration of Austin’s shrinking African American population – despite an overall population boom.

