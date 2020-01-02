Nielsen's 2019 Diverse Intelligence Series Report on African Americans With Cheryl Grace

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Cheryl Grace, Nielsen's senior vice president of Community Alliances and Consumer Engagement and co-creator of the 2019 Diverse Intelligence Series Report on African Americans.

At 47.8 million strong and a buying power that's on par with many nations' gross domestic products, African Americans continue to outpace spending nationally.

Grace talks about this year’s African American consumer report, how advertising targeting African Americans hasn’t increased, how culture affects consumer spending and lessons learned from the report.