Paul Manafort, Former Trump Campaign Chairman, Sentenced To Just Under 4 Years

Updated at 7:23 p.m. ET

President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was sentenced to just under four years in prison on Thursday after being convicted last year of tax and bank fraud.

The 47-month sentence by federal Judge T.S. Ellis III was the culmination of the only case so far brought to trial by the office of Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller.

The judge also ordered Manafort to pay $24.8 million in restitution and a $50,000 fine.

Prosecutors laid out their arguments against Manafort last August, charging that he defrauded banks and the U.S. government by skirting millions of dollars in federal taxes.

The government described Manafort's lavish lifestyle — he assembled a wardrobe that included a $15,000 ostrich leather jacket and more than $1 million worth of suits — and argued that he'd committed the crimes not out of "necessity or hardship," but pure greed.

Manafort pleaded not guilty and his attorneys sought to pin the blame for wrongdoing on Manafort's former protege, Rick Gates, who cooperated with prosecutors by testifying against Manafort in exchange for leniency.

Ultimately, jurors found Manafort guilty of eight of the 18 charges he faced: two counts of bank fraud, five counts of tax fraud and one count of failing to declare a foreign bank account.

Gates continues cooperating with the government and has not yet been sentenced following his own guilty plea.

Manafort asked judge to go easy

Manafort's lawyers asked for a sentence lighter than the potential maximum of 24 years. They cited his age and health problems. He is a first-time offender, they noted in their own sentencing memo, and he suffers from gout and other ailments.

And the special counsel's office also did not make a case against Manafort related to its original commission — investigating any links or coordination between Trump's campaign and the Russian interference in the 2016 election, Manafort's lawyers wrote.

"The special counsel's attempt to vilify Mr. Manafort as a lifelong and irredeemable felon is beyond the pale and grossly overstates the facts before this court," Manafort's attorneys wrote.

Manafort is also scheduled to be sentenced in a separate but related case in Washington, D.C., next week.

