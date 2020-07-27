Police Activity Shuts Down Austin's South First Street Bridge

A standoff between law enforcement officers and someone in a vehicle on the South First Street bridge in downtown Austin appears to have ended.

Officers closed the bridge and nearby Cesar Chavez Street, and the City of Austin is asking people to stay away from the area.

A Facebook Live from a nearby apartment building shows the situation on the bridge began around 10:45 a.m. Monday.

The Austin Police Department said the situation started as a Texas Department of Public Safety call.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.