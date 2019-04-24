Presidential Candidates Court Women Of Color At Houston Forum

Eight Democratic presidential candidates are at Texas Southern University in Houston today for the She the People presidential forum – an event aimed at women of color, a key demographic within the party.

Cory Booker, Julian Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren will take questions from the audience and moderators on a range of topics, including “social, racial, economic and gender justice.”

Watch the event live, courtesy of NBC News:

“I really value the political power of women of color,” said attendee Eesha Pandit of Houston.

Pandit said she’s excited the forum is aimed at this demographic, which she described as the most “progressive” voting bloc. She said she thinks candidates often don’t pay close attention to their needs.

She said she hopes the candidates will discuss reproductive justice, criminal justice and immigrant rights and that this could help her decide who to support.

“I’m definitely in the shopping phase,” she said. “I really want to hear what they have to say.”

“I don’t think a candidate can win the election in 2020 without the vote of immigrant women, Latina women and women of color in general,” another attendee, Sulma Arias of Virginia, said. “I think our voting bloc and our voices can no longer be ignored.”

Aimee Allison, the founder of She the People, told NPR's Morning Edition there's no path to victory for any of the candidates without the support of women of color.

"This is the first time women of color have been organized as a political force," she said, adding that the demographic makes up 1 in 5 primary voters, and 1 in 4 voters in swing states.