REACTION: Texas Congress Members On The Release Of The Redacted Mueller Report

Attorney General William Barr on Thursday released a redacted report of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Here is how Texas lawmakers responded:

Sen. John Cornyn – No public statement yet.

Sen. Ted Cruz – No public statement yet.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin) – Doggett told KUT that one part of the report that stood out for him was that when President Trump heard a special counsel had been appointed, he said, "This will be the end of my presidency."

"It should be," Doggett said, adding that he thinks Trump is doing great harm to the country.

Listen to him talk about what Congress should do now that the redacted report is out:

Rep. John Carter (R-Round Rock) – No public statement yet.

Rep. Bill Flores (R-Bryan) – No public statement yet.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Austin) – McCaul released this statement:

It has been both my, and the U.S. Intelligence Community’s, assessment that Russia meddled in the 2016 Presidential election. The Mueller report confirms this, and I commend the Justice Department for the timely public release. Having previously served with William Barr and Robert Mueller in the Justice Department, I am confident in the integrity of the investigation. I trust Special Counsel Mueller’s exhaustive findings and have faith in Attorney General Barr’s final determinations. While the report concludes that no Americans conspired with Russia, it reinforces the need to further strengthen and protect America’s electoral infrastructure. It also underscores the urgency to send a clear message to Russia and any potential adversaries that attempt to interfere in American elections or launch malicious cyber-attacks will not be tolerated.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Austin) – No public statement yet.

Rep. Roger Williams (R-Austin) – Williams tweeted:

OUT NOW: My statement on the release of the Special Counsel Report pic.twitter.com/cY9ZRDYsxD — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) April 18, 2019

Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Victoria) – No public statement yet.

