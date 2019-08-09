Red Bud Isle Algae Tests Positive For Low Levels Of Neurotoxin

By 41 minutes ago
  • Red Bud Isle was closed Wednesday because of a potentially harmful algae bloom.
    Red Bud Isle was closed Wednesday because of a potentially harmful algae bloom.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

City officials say two separate samples of algae near Red Bud Isle have tested positive for traces of a neurotoxin, but samples in other parts of Lady Bird Lake were found to be "harmless."

Three dogs died recently after swimming in Lady Bird Lake.

The city says the dangerous blue-green algae appears to be confined to that area, which has been closed since Wednesday. Officials say they haven't found the toxic algae at eight other locations on Lady Bird Lake – as well as at the Walsh Boat Ramp on Lake Austin and downstream of Longhorn Dam – but they still urge people and pets to avoid direct contact with the water as a precaution.

"Be aware the algae can move and because there may be potentially harmful algae in other areas of the lake, people should continue to minimize their exposure to the water and avoid all contact with algae," the city said in a statement.

The neurotoxin in the blue-green algae can cause respiratory paralysis and death, the city said, and owners should monitor their pets for the following symptoms, if they've been exposed to water containing the algae:

  • Excessive drooling, vomiting, diarrhea
  • Foaming at the mouth
  • Jaundice, hepatomegaly
  • Blood in urine or dark urine
  • Stumbling
  • Loss of appetite
  • Photosensitization in recovering animals
  • Abdominal tenderness
  • Progression of muscle twitches
  • Respiratory paralysis

Austin Public Health has not seen any emergency room admittances that would suggest humans have been affected by exposure to the algae.

The city says it's working on a plan to test Lady Bird Lake for toxic algae, and that it's taken samples at Barton Creek, as well.

Tags: 
Algae
Red Bud Isle

Related Content

Austin Officials Advise Keeping Pets Out Of Lady Bird Lake Following Deaths Of Two Dogs

By Aug 5, 2019
A dog jumps into Lady Bird Lake
KUT

Updated on Aug. 7 at 3:58 p.m.: Assistant City Manager Rey Arellano said Wednesday that Red Bud Isle would be closed to the public until further notice.

"The algae is especially prevalent near Red Bud Isle," he said, "with up to 40 percent of the water surface in that area covered."

What's That Smell? Algae Bloom Causing 'Musty' Smelling Water

By Jul 18, 2012
flickr.com/hayesandjenn

A blue green algae bloom in Lake Austin may lead to “musty” or “earthy” smelling and tasting water for some Austinites says Austin Water, the utility responsible for city water treatment and distribution.

Jason Hill, a spokesman for Austin Water, said there is no way to know what parts of the city might receive the water, but that the strange smell does not effect its safety.

Austin Water discovered high levels of the algae in routine samples of the city's raw water. Hill said the company is adding powdered carbon to its treatment process to try and counteract the algae’s scent and flavor.