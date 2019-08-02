Running On Autopilot: Austin’s Airport Tests Driverless Shuttle

  • The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has launched a pilot driverless shuttle program to transport travelers between the Barbara Jordan Terminal and ground transportation.
Travelers at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport have a new way to get from the Barbara Jordan Terminal to pick up rental cars or catch a rideshare: a driverless shuttle.

The airport is testing the Easy Mile EZ10 for six months, as it explores ways to better move travelers around the airport. Last year, the airport moved the pickup spot for travelers catching cabs or using rideshare apps like Lyft or RideAustin to the rental car garage.

“This shuttle is currently in testing, so we are in a phase right now to see how it goes,” said Mandy McClendon, public information and marketing manager at ABIA. “We could potentially explore additional routes for the shuttle in the future, and the question of adding additional shuttles will be explored once we’re out of the testing phase.”

The shuttle operates at the top level of Garage 1. It seats six and has room for some standing passengers. An attendant will also be present for safety purposes and to help passengers during the pilot program.

McLendon said the shuttle is environmentally friendly and just one of the steps the airport is taking to meet the city’s health and environment goals.

