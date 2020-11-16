-
Austin will become Ford’s third market to test self-driving vehicles, the company announced Wednesday. The company cited the region’s fast growth and…
-
Travelers at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport have a new way to get from the Barbara Jordan Terminal to pick up rental cars or catch a rideshare: a…
-
Like a mirage on a sun-beaten West Texas highway, the future of autonomous vehicles in Texas isn't altogether clear. A new state effort hopes to remedy…
-
The booming North Texas city of Frisco is reportedly set to get the nation's first self-driving car service.The service, reported Monday by The Dallas…
-
From Texas Standard:Autonomous cars are coming. Not everyone is ready to hand over driving duties to a computer, but some Texans have had the chance to…
-
Last October, Austin made history under a shroud of secrecy, it seems.Today, Google’s parent company Alphabet announced its intention to bring driverless…
-
Last year, Americans logged more than 3.1 trillion miles and 35,092 people died on the nation's roadways. Now, there's a plan to eliminate traffic fatalities within 30 years.
-
The president of General Motors now says plans with Lyft to bring a fleet of self-driving cars to Austin were only hypothetical. But, what kind of…
-
Update 11:37 a.m. A General Motors spokesperson says that actually, this news is not confirmed; President Dan Ammann was just using Austin as an…