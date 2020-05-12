Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Bastrop County, Tornado Warnings No Longer In Effect

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for central Bastrop County and north central Caldwell County until 11 a.m. Two previous tornado warnings in Bastrop and Fayette counties have expired.

The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio says severe thunderstorms are located along a line extending from near Lockhart to near Bastrop, moving northeast at 15 mph. A tornado, 60 mph wind gusts and penny-size hail are possible in this storm.

A tornado was confirmed on the ground earlier Tuesday morning — near Cedar Creek at 9:40 a.m. — the National Weather Service said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

