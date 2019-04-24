Severe Thunderstorm Watch For The Austin Area Until 7 Tonight

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for Austin and much of Central and Southwest Texas.

The National Weather Service says potentially severe storms could drop 2 to 4 inches of rain — or more — on the area.

Hail potentially the size of pingpong balls, wind gusts up to 70 mph and a couple tornadoes are possible in the watch area, the NWS said.

A flash flood watch is in effect until midnight for Travis, Williamson, Hays, Blanco, Llano, Burnet and Gillespie counties.

According to the NWS:

Repeated rounds of heavy rain are expected to result in rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches across the watch area with isolated higher amounts in the 4 to 6 inch range. While widespread flash flooding is not anticipated, these isolated higher amounts may produce localized flash flooding. Particular areas of concern are smaller creeks and streams that respond faster to heavy rain and low-water crossings.

"There is a slight risk some storms could be severe, with the main threat hail and damaging wind gusts," the weather service says.

Here's the latest from the National Weather Service's Austin/San Antonio office Twitter feed:

