Severe Thunderstorms Expected Overnight, Tornado Watch Issued

Severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes could hit the Austin area overnight into early Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado watch has been posted for Travis, Hays, Blanco and Bastrop counties, along with areas around San Antonio, until 4 a.m. Sunday.

The storms are expected to extend from Del Rio and Eagle Pass toward the I-35 corridor from San Antonio to Austin, NWS said in a tweet. They could bring hail and damaging winds.

