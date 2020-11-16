-
Severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes could hit the Austin area overnight into early Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.A tornado…
-
From Texas Standard:Caddo Mounds State Historic Site sits in a small prairie, tucked just inside the pine curtain of East Texas. If you stand on the porch…
-
From Texas Standard:Where do tornadoes come from? It's not a riddle or a trick question, although the answer may seem obvious: the sky, right? Evidently,…
-
From Texas Standard:As the winter season draws nearer, many Texans have noticed the sudden rain, flooding and chilly weather that's hit our state.…
-
From Texas Standard.Tornadoes have an unmistakable sound – but scientists are learning that the tornado also makes other sounds that you can’t hear.…
-
From Texas Standard.For a lot of Texans, knowing what to do during a tornado warning is second nature, because when you live in Tornado Alley, you know…
-
From Texas Standard:Emotions can run high after a natural disaster. After the Christmas weekend twisters in North Texas, many have been asking what could…
-
Update 4:45 p.m. Governor Greg Abbott today declared a state of disaster in Bosque, Clay, Denton, Eastland, Gaines, Montague and Van Zandt counties,…
-
Update: The National Weather Service will be out in Burnet County today to investigate reports of a possible tornado. There are reports of damage in…
-
A devastating series of tornadoes struck Oklahoma a year ago. Hispanics were among the hardest hit by the storms because of a lack of preparedness and a lack of Spanish-language information.