Bell County judge says residents could be without power for days after tornado hits

Assessments are underway to evaluate the damage of a tornado that touched down in southern Bell County Tuesday night, leaving a wake of uprooted trees, downed power lines and buildings reduced to rubble.

The first calls to emergency services came in at about 5:30 p.m. The tornado, roughly 1/4 mile wide, traveled about 8 miles up from northern Williamson County line on Co. Rd. 228 and traveled northeast along F.M. 2843.

Bell County Judge David Blackburn said at a press conference Wednesday it is not yet clear how many structures were damaged, but there are more than 100 addresses in the area where the tornado passed through.

He said at this time there are three priorities: to ensure people have been accounted for, to remove debris and to get power back on.

Blackburn said in the two passes completed, there have not been any people unaccounted for, but a third pass will be done today. He also said it will likely be days until power returns, which also includes water utilities.

Twenty-three people were injured as a result of the storms and 12 were taken to three different hospitals. One was critically injured. No fatalities have been reported.

There has been a shelter opened, but Blackburn said it is currently unoccupied.

There will be another press conference held today at 4 p.m. and at that time, two phone numbers will be shared. One will be for people impacted by the tornado and in need of assistance to call, and the other will be for people who would like to make donations.